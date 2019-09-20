People fed up with Khattar govt in Haryana: Tanwar

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (IANS) Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision announcing the Assembly election schedule for the state and said that the people are fed up with the non-performance of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in the state.

The Election Commission announced single phase elections for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Tanwar, who was replaced by former Union minister Kumari Selja as the state chief weeks ago said, “I welcome the election commission decision for announcing the poll dates in the state and I am sure that the Congress will win in the polls.”

Tanwar claimed that the people in Haryana whether its students, farmers, youths or businessman or state government employees all are unhappy with the BJP government.

“And they want to get rid of the goonda raj and jungle raj prevalent in the state. Today the land mafias, mining mafias and drug mafias are enjoying in the state and I appeal the people to support Congress,” he said.

To a question that many people did not cooperate with him when he was the state chief, he said, “I used to take everyone along with me as I believed in ‘sabka sath’.”

“And I hope that the party will respect the feelings of the party workers by denying tickets to those who have been losing elections and promising candidates should get the ticket,” he said.

He also opined that the senior party leaders who have been entrusted by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi would ensure that the party workers are not ignored.

To a question if he would be participating in a rally on Sunday in Rohtak, Tanwar said, “All the leaders are campaigning in the state. Wherever the people and party workers call for campaigning, we as senior leaders should participate in their campaigns.”

Tanwar was replaced as state unit chief on September 4. Tanwar, considered close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, has had a running battle with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tanwar had been state unit chief since 2014.

The Congress which ruled the state from 2004 to 2014 could manage to win only 15 out of 90 seats in the state. The BJP won 47, followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) with 19 legislators.

Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five independents were also elected.

