Amid calls to vacate and throw the NITK tollgate allegedly operating illegally at Surathkal town into the Arabian Sea, Karnataka police have made tight security arrangements to avert any violence on Tuesday.

Ten platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), five platoons of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 450 police constables and 40 senior police officers have been deputed at the Surathkal tollgate.

Various organisations and people across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have extended their support to Surathkal Tollgate Struggle Committee, which is spearheading the agitation. The committee has also made preparations to gather 5,000 people at the tollgate to remove it.

On September 14, the committee had staged a protest in this regard following which the Highway authority’s regional officer had assured to remove it in a month. Muneer Katipalla, who is leading the committee, had told the regional officer that if the tollgate is not vacated, people would break and throw it into the Arabian Sea.

The agitators are demanding the declaration of the final date of the vacating of the NITK tollgate. They had given a deadline for authorities to vacate the tollgate by October 18.

Apparently, the Surathkal NITK tollgate is operating illegally. The tollgate was installed temporarily six years ago on the condition that when the tollgate at Hejamadi town, located nine kilometers away, starts operating, this one will be vacated.

However, even after the Hejamadi tollgate started operating, vehicle riders are made to pay the toll at the NITK tollgate. Katipalla has alleged that due to the agitation, the highway authorities decided to close the Surathkal tollgate. The state government had also given its consent. Despite this, the illegal collection has continued, he added.

20221018-123805