With Union Home Minister Amit Shah doing a rally in the home turf of JD(U) chief Lalan Singh, former central minister and BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey, said on Thursday that Munger is not a stronghold of anyone, it is the people of the area who have have the stronghold on that place.”

“He was elected from Munger as we were with him and his party. Now, we are separated from him and therefore he will not be elected again,” Choubey said after reaching Lakhisarai.

Reacting to the demand for special status of Bihar, Choubey said, “There is no point in giving special packages to those who are involved in looting. They have failed to spend whatever funds were given to them by the Centre.”

Amit Shah is coming to Bihar’s Lakhisarai district to address a rally in Gandhi Maidan. Lakhisarai comes under the Lok Sabha constituency of Munger where Lalan Singh, the national president of JD(U) is the sitting MP.

The BJP wants to bring a strong candidate in Munger to challenge Lalan Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. On Muslim community’s objections to Uniform Civil Code, Choubey said, “No one would object to UCC. It is not meant to appease any community but people will be satisfied with it, which is the goal of our prime minister.”

