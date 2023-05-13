Senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Saturday said that people have voted for progress, good governance and a government that will work for the people.

His comment came after the latest Election Commission trend showed Congress leading on 118 seats and crossing the ‘magic number’ 113 to form the government.

“People have voted to ensure inflation comes down, jobs are provided to youths not that people are divided in the name of religion. That is the difference between the BJP and Congress. People have rejected the approach of BJP and have voted for the Congress,” said Bansal while talking to IANS.

On asking that Congress has called all its MLA in Bengaluru, Bansal said, “It has to be done as you never know what BJP is up to.

“Everybody has worked very hard, including the senior leaders in this election.

“Certainly the Bharat Jodo Yatra had an effect on the elections,” said Bansal.

As per the Election Commission, Congress’ vote share is currently at 42.8 per cent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36.1 per cent.

20230513-120202