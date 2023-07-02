After two religious structures at Delhi’s Bhajanpura Chowk area were demolished on Sunday, the police said the action was carried out with people’s support.

The religious structures included a temple and a mazar, and the demolition action was meant to pave the way for a proposed road widening project, police said.

Before the demolition of the temple, Subodh Goswami, the additional DCP of North East Delhi, offered prayers in the temple. Then, the idols were respectfully taken away and only after that the demolition drive began, said the police.

DCP North East Joy Tirkey stated that the police had a conversation with the temple attendees/bhakts, and they agreed to assist the police as the demolition was being carried out to widen the road.

“It was a very peaceful operation, and even the bhakts of the temple helped us during the demolition drive. They took the idols with utmost respect. When we arrived here, we requested their cooperation. I want to emphasize that during conversation with them, they understood that the decision to widen the road was made by the religious committee of the government.

“Some matters fall under the civil administration, while my responsibility is to maintain law and order. When we spoke to the people, they agreed and even assisted us,” said Joy Tirkey, DCP North East.

However, due to the seriousness of the situation, paramilitary forces were deployed in advance. Senior officials were visiting the area to monitor the situation. The police also utilized drones to monitor the entire area.

