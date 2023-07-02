INDIA

People helped cops, they didn’t oppose: Delhi Police on temple demolition

NewsWire
0
0

After two religious structures at Delhi’s Bhajanpura Chowk area were demolished on Sunday, the police said the action was carried out with people’s support.

The religious structures included a temple and a mazar, and the demolition action was meant to pave the way for a proposed road widening project, police said.

Before the demolition of the temple, Subodh Goswami, the additional DCP of North East Delhi, offered prayers in the temple. Then, the idols were respectfully taken away and only after that the demolition drive began, said the police.

DCP North East Joy Tirkey stated that the police had a conversation with the temple attendees/bhakts, and they agreed to assist the police as the demolition was being carried out to widen the road.

“It was a very peaceful operation, and even the bhakts of the temple helped us during the demolition drive. They took the idols with utmost respect. When we arrived here, we requested their cooperation. I want to emphasize that during conversation with them, they understood that the decision to widen the road was made by the religious committee of the government.

“Some matters fall under the civil administration, while my responsibility is to maintain law and order. When we spoke to the people, they agreed and even assisted us,” said Joy Tirkey, DCP North East.

However, due to the seriousness of the situation, paramilitary forces were deployed in advance. Senior officials were visiting the area to monitor the situation. The police also utilized drones to monitor the entire area.

2023070232602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jessica Alba calls Priyanka ‘stunning’ as she shares pictures from Rome

    Suvendu Adhikari posts video of cop holding umbrella for Trinamool leader

    Bailable warrant issued against Rubaiya Sayeed

    Monkeypox: Trivitron healthcare develops real-time PCR based kit in India