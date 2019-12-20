People hope corruption would reduce in 2020

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Corruption is a major issue that affects all sections of the society. According to the IANS-CVOTER State of the Nation Poll 2020, nearly 50 per cent of the respondents anticipated that 2020 will see major improvement on this crucial issue impeding good governance.

According to the survey conducted on the last day of the year, 48.4 per cent respondents feel that corruption will reduce and the state of affairs will become more people-friendly.

The survey was conducted on a sample size of 1,600 and the questions majorly focused on the expectations of the people through various development related question put under four categories - better, unchanged, worse and net result.

The BJP has made its anti-corruption stance a major election plank, and the party often reinforces it as an ideological issue, which separates it from the other political parties in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has echoed zero-tolerance on corruption at every forum in domestic and as well as international sphere.

As per the survey, 21.1 per cent respondents believe that corruption is a major issue blocking the growth of the country, and that it is virtually not possible to curb corruption in various spheres of the government. Therefore, corruption will remain unaddressed, they feel.

As much as 30.5 per cent respondents expressed their apprehensions that the various initiatives to curb corruption will remain ineffective. It shows that collectively, nearly 50 per cent people voted on the uncertainty associated with government action to contain corruption in its various departments.

The net gain is 17.9 per cent, which indicates positive vibes within the survey sample size.

