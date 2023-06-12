AIADMK General Secretary K. Palaniswami on Monday said that the people of Tamil Nadu are impatient with the non-functioning DMK government led by M.K. Stalin.

The former Chief Minister said that the state government has an array of failed poll promises and added that the people of the state would teach the DMK a lesson in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“The Chief Minister was cheating the people of the state with false and unkept promises,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister has forgotten about the welfare of the people.

He said that the state government had erred grossly by not sending talented athletes to the 66th National School athletic meet.

Palaniswami said, “247 talented students were selected to participate in the National championship but not a single student was sent to the sports meet.”

He said that the government destroyed the ambitions of hundreds of students and held the Sports and Youth welfare Minister solely responsible for the fiasco.

“The Chief Minister was trying to forge unity of opposition leaders,” he said, adding that it would be difficult.

