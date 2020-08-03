People in glass houses shouldn’t pelt stones: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) In a loaded hint, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said “people living in glass houses shouldn’t pelt stones”, while commenting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, here on Monday.

“I was watching a Raaj Kumar film and just recalled his famed dialogue that “those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. I like Raaj Kumar. Nobody should point fingers,” Raut said with a telling smile.

The reference was to the legendary actor’s immortal lines in the blockbuster musical film “Waqt” (1965) – “Jinke apne ghar sheeshe ke ho, Wo doosron par patthar nahi fenka karte”.

Comparing the Mumbai Police with the best like Scotland Yard, Raut said that “nobody can comment on the matter when the police probe is underway”.

“Let’s have faith in the Mumbai Police. They are doing a good job, they are competent and are compared with Scotland Yard. The probe must continue in a free and fair manner,” he urged, after a volley of questions on the Sushant case investigations.

His comments came shortly after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh ruled out the involvement of any prominent state political personality in the case.

–IANS

qn/skp/