Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday expressed concerns over the fear of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the state in the backdrop of spike in the coronavirus cases in Delhi, and other states.

“Still 29 to 30 lakh people in the state are yet to receive the second dose of Covid vaccination,” he said.

People have been advised to wear masks and get the third dose of vaccination.

“However, largely people are not following the guidelines. The fourth wave has not entered the state yet, but precautions have to be taken,” Sudhakar said.

Considering the spike in other states, the Karnataka government is initiating steps for preventive measures. A meeting will also be held by the Health Department. The monitoring has already begun on foreign travellers, he said.

The minister said: “Masks have to be worn in crowded places. 97.9 per cent of people have got the second dose of vaccination in the state, the percentage of people getting the first dose has crossed 100 per cent. The parents have to focus on getting above 12 year kids vaccinated.”

