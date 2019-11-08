People in UP town installing CCTV cameras at own expense

Banda, Nov 8 (IANS) Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, people in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district are ensuring the installation of CCTV cameras at every corner. Moreover, they are doing it at their own expense.

Local residents and traders took this initiative for safety ahead of the SC verdict. The local police is just providing basic help, an official said.

The project has been named “City Watch” and 80 per cent of the work has been completed. The rest of the work will be completed in one or two days.

The Cluster Control Room of the cameras will be made in area police stations and the Master Control Room will be set up in the office of the Superintendent of Police.

SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said: “The entire city has been covered under the CCTV cameras with the help of locals and traders. The project is in its final phase and it is helping us in final preparations ahead of the Ayodhya verdict”.

–IANS

hindi-rs/bg