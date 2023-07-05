Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Centre over inflation and unemployment saying the people know that it is only working on slogans and advertisements of ‘acche din’ and ‘amrit kaal’ to hide its failures.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, “Due to the loot of Modi government, both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously. But BJP is engrossed in the greed of power. Prices of vegetables are skyrocketing. The unemployment rate is at 8.45 per cent and in rural areas at 8.73 per cent. MGNREGA demand is at peak in villages, but no work. The rural wage rate has come down.

“Narendra Modiji, people of the country know that before the elections, you are working on slogans like “acche Din”, “amrit Kaal” so that your failures can be hidden with the help of advertisements. But this time it will not happen, the public has become aware and will answer your hollow slogans by voting,” said Kharge, who is also the Leader.of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

The Congress has been targeting the government over the issues of inflation, unemployment.

The Mahila Congress activists on Tuesday staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters here over the skyrocketing prices of vegetables.

The prices of vegetables like tomatoes have skyrocketed in several parts of the country in the last few days.

