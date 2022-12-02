Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday that the people of the national capital know the truth about the party that claims to be “imaandar” (honest).

Lekhi said this while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

During an interaction with IANS on the last day of campaigning, the BJP parliamentarian from New Delhi constituency said people need to understand the truth of the party who claim themselves as ‘imaandar’ (honest) and others ‘beimaan’ (dishonest).

“They are the ones who are offenders and having fun in jail despite being charged for money laundering case and others. People of Delhi know all this about AAP.

“We have done the work in all these years, and will continue doing so. I am hopeful and confident that the people will make us win in the MCD polls again,” she said.

Responding to a question on Congress picking 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler to campaign for the party as its star campaigner, she said: “The party chooses a star campaigner as per its principles.”

Reacting to an inquiry committee report that cited violation of norms in the Tihar Jail, Lekhi said: “Jail administration works according to the jail manual. AAP violates the jail manuals… also, The jail administration misused the power and made arrangements for a corrupt minister Satyendar Jain.”

She further said the BJP is confident of winning in not just the MCD polls but also emerging victorious in the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections.

Asked if the BJP faces competition from the AAP that is contesting in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Lekhi said: “It does not matter. We are here for win and we will win. BJP is confident of winning in all the sates.

