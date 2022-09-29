Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said people of the country know who is trying to “unite” the country and who is attempting to “divide” it.

Referring to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat jodo yatra, which is scheduled to enter the state on Friday, he said people know who is involved in “Bharat jodo” and who is doing “Bharat todo”.

Replying to a reporter on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s statement on tearing of Bharat Jodi flex that he would not let a single poster of BJP’s to come up, the chief minister said let Shivakumar say whatever but permission must be obtained for putting up the flex. The BJP need not tear the flex of any political party.

Asked about banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), he said the Centre has banned Popular Front of India but this organisation had taken a different role. Since the SDPI is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India, the Central Government has not taken any decision about it. Action will be taken depending upon the developments in the coming days.

Reacting to Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad’s statement that the ban on PFI is a political stunt and the election gimmick, Bommai said what else can be expected of a Congress leader.

Several disruptive activities and murders had taken place all these years and everything is before their eyes. Besides, the banned organisation had supported terrorist activities. The Congress had demanded the banning of PFI both inside the House and the outside. It was up to Hariprasad to think, is it right on his party’s part to call it a gimmick now?

On the Karnataka government seeking two acres of land in Goa for the construction of Kannada Bhavan, the CM said he had spoken to his Goa counterpart and written to him as well. The Goa CM has promised to identify a suitable land for the same.

Replying to a question on a section of litterateurs supporting Bharat Jodo yatra, Bommai said in this country, there are litterateurs on both the sides. While some support the Congress, another section supports the BJP.

Bommai ruled out the postponement of the proposed Sahitya Sammelana in Haverii and said it will be held in November as scheduled. Preparations are already in full swing.

