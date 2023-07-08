INDIA

People more likely to get attracted to partners who look like them

NewsWire
0
0

People are more likely to get attracted to those with whom they share a facial resemblance, suggests an interesting study.

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia studied hundreds of heterosexual participants during short speed-dating sessions. The experiment consisted of 682 participants and 2,285 speed-dating interactions where participants of the opposite sex interacted for three minutes at a time.

After each interaction, participants rated each other on facial attractiveness, and kindness and understanding. The team then analysed their facial images to calculate facial masculinity, averageness and similarity between interaction partners.

“We found that participants rated partners who had geometrically average faces and faces similar to their own as more attractive,” said lead author Amy Zhao, a doctoral student from UQ’s School of Psychology.

“Participants also received higher facial attractiveness ratings from partners of the same ethnicity, compared to those from a different ethnicity. “Interestingly, people with similar facial features rated each other as appearing more kind, regardless of ethnicity,” Zhao said.

She noted that the study, published in Evolution and Human Behavior, is the first to use face-to-face interactions where participants rate each other in person.

“These findings address major limitations in past studies which involved participants rating a series of photographs or computer-generated faces,” Zhao said.

“Our findings suggest that faces that look similar spark a sense of kinship, causing people to feel comfort, familiarity and belonging with those who look like them,” she added. Better understanding of how people rate attractiveness, could assist with dating and forming romantic relationships, Zhao said.

2023070836033

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi was target of arrested individuals in Patna raids

    Death toll from road accident in Kenya reaches 51

    ‘England have to smarten up a bit and be ruthless’, says...

    Mani Ratnam epic’s team releases looks of Prakash Raj, Rahman, Jayachitra