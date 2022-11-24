INDIA

People of Bihar will not forget Shiv Sena’s insults: Sushil Modi

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray visited Patna and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi asked the two on what moral grounds will they go to Mumbai for the civic polls campaign.

“The Bihari people living in Mumbai and Maharashtra have not forgotten the abuse and insult by the Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray. They insulted the people of north India. On what grounds will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav would go to Mumbai and campaign for Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray” he asked.

“Aditya Thackeray came to Patna to secure Bihari vote bank in the BMC election but his party would not get advantage of it. The ‘real’ Shiv Sena, which is working on the ideology of Bala Saheb Thackeray (the Shinde faction) is with the BJP and running the government. The people are with him,” he claimed.

20221125-000204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Court denies bail to 8 accused of vandalising Delhi CM’s residence

    Six TN wetlands get Ramsar recognition, CM hails state forest Deptt

    Pegasus snoopgate to spook upcoming Budget session

    CBI takes over UP Bike Bot scam, lodges FIR against firm...