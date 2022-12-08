INDIA

People of Gujarat have faith in Modi: Rajnath

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting to the BJP’s likely historic victory in Gujarat, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the “victory was a symbol of the faith that the people of the state had in Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The poll results, according to the Election Commission, showed the BJP heading towards a record-breaking victory in Gujarat as the final outcome was awaited.

The Defence Minister, while talking to the media in the Parliament House complex, said that the situation was not surprising to him or the party.

Referring to Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar described the victory as the result of Modi’s positive policies.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described it as an acceptance of Gujarat’s model and expressed gratitude to the people for giving them a big victory.

20221208-140804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISSF World Cup Changwon: Aishwary stars in strong Indian performances on...

    J&K sees 129 Covid recoveries, 93 new cases

    MIT to open 50 drone pilot training centres across TN

    Eyeing more seats, BJP drafts Union ministers for Telangana polls