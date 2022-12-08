BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly polls has sounded the bugle for the party’s success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Thursday.

Till the time of filing this report, the BJP had won 155 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, and was leading in one seat, while the Congress was a distant second with just 17 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “Gujarat Bugle for India! By showering this historic mandate out of their love & admiration for Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, people have shown the path for 2024.”

“My heartiest congratulations to our hard-working party karyakartas and leaders of @BJP4Gujarat for this amazing win,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also said that the resounding victory in Gujarat has come due to BJP’s development agenda and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also credited Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J.P. Nadda and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for BJP’s landslide victory.

Sarma had campaigned for the party in the run-up to the Gujarat elections.

