Jubilant over the victory in Karnataka elections where the party breezed past the majority mark, the Congress in Goa said on Saturday that the people of the neighbouring state have defeated the ’40 per cent Sarkar’.

Media cell head of the state Congress, Amarnath Panjikar, said that the people of Karnataka have rejected the false promises of the BJP and its hatred agenda and ‘jumlas’.

“The results prove that ‘change’ will happen in future too. We are very much hopeful. Big thanks to the electorate of Karnataka who voted to save the state from ’40 per cent commission Sarkar’,” he said.

Congratulating all the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and others, Panjikar said: “We are all happy to with the resounding victory. The people of Karnataka have shown that there is no place for hatred in the country, and also that voices of people can’t be suppressed.”

“It has been proved that the BJP can’t hoodwink the people on the lines of religion. It had promised in 2014 to deposit Rs 15 lakh on the accounts of every citizen by bringing black money. But it has failed,” he said.

Panjikar said the BJP has also failed to keep its promise of creating employment opportunities and bringing down inflation.

“Our victory in Karnataka will reflect in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are confident that the Congress will form a government at the Centre and bring peace and unity. We want to make our democracy strong,” he added.

Since the morning on Saturday, Congress leaders and supporters are celebrating the party’s impressive show in Karnataka at the party headquarters here, and in other places across the state.

