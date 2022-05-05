BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Thursday claimed that people of Telangana want a change in the state by bringing BJP to power so that the state can benefit from double-engine growth.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting at Mahaboobnagar as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangram Yatra’ of BJP’s state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He said that BJP’s victory in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad Assembly by-elections reflect the people’s mood, adding that the defeat of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the by-elections has disturbed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He also alleged that the Telangana government headed by KCR, as Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known, is one of the most corrupt governments.

“The Kaleshwaram project has become an ATM for KCR, a milking cow for him as he revised its cost from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, but not even one inch of land has been irrigated,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief claimed that Palamuru Rangareddy, Dindi, Nettampadu and all other irrigation projects have failed.

He alleged that there is corruption in Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and the Harithaharam scheme, saying: “KCR government is working like a land mafia.”

Nadda also slammed TRS for what he calls appeasement politics and dubbed TRS as ‘Telangana Razakar Samiti’. He said the government was adopting a policy of divide and rule.

He also alleged that the KCR government renamed various Central schemes but the benefits of these schemes are still not reaching the people.

Nadda claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is concerned for the development of Telangana.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Modi, the BJP chief said when developed countries like the US, Germany, France and Italy were shaken by Coronavirus, Modi saved the country of 130 crore population.

Stating that India is changing, he said the country has become one of the biggest exporters with exports worth Rs 400 billion.

Earlier, addressing the office-bearers of the party, he said that BJP has got a good chance in Telangana, as he asked the state party leaders to make use of the same.

He advised the party leaders to work to strengthen the party from the booth level. He also asked them to reach out to the Dalits and interact with them to know their problems.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, MP Arvind Dharmapuri and other party leaders also addressed the public meeting.

