INDIA

People of Telangana with KCR: Kavitha

NewsWire
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator K. Kavitha on Monday said that the result of Munugode by-election shows that people of Telangana are with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said the TRS’s victory reflects the overwhelming public support enjoyed by the party and Chief Minister KCR.

Kavitha, daughter of KCR, was reacting to the TRS win in Munugode where it’s candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy defeated nearest rival Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, was talking to reporters after performing Puja at a temple in Nizamabad town on Karthika Pournami.

She thanked people of Munugode for extending their wholehearted support to TRS.

Kavitha said the people have given a befitting reply to the BJP leaders who resorted to cheap politics and made wild allegations.

She noted that the victory in Munugode is a hat-trick of by-election wins for TRS in Nalgonda district.

The TRS had earlier won Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar seats.

She hoped that people will continue their support to the TRS in all future elections in the state.

Kavitha announced that she will arrange for a Rs 50 lakh Rath at the temple.

20221107-135403

