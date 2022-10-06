INDIA

People panicked after ‘tremors’ felt in K’taka town

Tremors were felt in Karnataka’s Shiralakoppa town in Shivamogga district in the wee hours of Thursday, triggering panic among residents.

According to local residents, the earthquake was felt in the three kms of radius at about 3.55 a.m.

The people of the region are panicked after the tremors and district authorities have rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

The local people said that they suddenly felt the tremor while sleeping. The vessels at home were shaken and people rushed outside their homes.

They had felt the tremors for three to four seconds. Tehsildar Kaviraj has stated that he has been informed that tremors were felt for two times in Shiralakoppa town. But, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

The District Commissioner and the State Weather Department has been informed about the earthquake. Once the report comes out in this regard, there will be more clarity.

District Commissioner of Shivamogga, Selvamani R stated that there is no need to panic as no report of earthquake is being confirmed. The information is being sought in this regard and news which is being circulated on social media is incorrect, he stated.

