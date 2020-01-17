People pay tax to govt for improvement in life: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people pay tax to the government so that their lives can improve. He expressed happiness that his government has shown a direction for the country.

“It is the responsibility of the government that people should live a dignified life. People pay tax to the government so that their lives can improve. I am happy that Delhi is showing a new direction to the city,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been claiming that they have improved the lives of people by providing free electricity, water and improved health and education facilities.

–IANS

