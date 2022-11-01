SCI-TECHWORLD

People receiving phishing emails for Twitter verification

NewsWire
0
0

As microblogging site Twitter plans to charge for account verification, some people have started receiving phishing emails to steal the passwords of unwitting users.

According to TechCrunch, the phishing email campaign asks Twitter users to enter their usernames and passwords on an attacker’s website masked as a Twitter help form.

The email was sent from a Gmail account to several people that were linked to a Google Doc with another link to a Google Site, which lets users host web content.

This could make Google’s automatic scanning tools more difficult to detect abuse by creating several layers of obfuscation.

The page itself contained an embedded frame from another site hosted on the Russian web host Beget that asked for the user’s Twitter handle, password, and phone number which was enough to compromise accounts that do not use stronger two-factor authentication, according to the report.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch alerted Google about the phishing site and it was taken down shortly afterwards.

“Confirming we have taken down the links and accounts in question for violations of our programme policies,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Currently, Twitter has a verification process that requires celebrities and other people of interest to confirm their identities.

Additionally, it offers Twitter Blue, a monthly subscription that allows for more service customisation.

20221101-161807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Panasonic India launches new rugged Android 10 tablet

    Now you can zoom in, out while watching YouTube videos

    WhatsApp multi-device support starts rolling out to all users

    Top cosmologist T. Padmanabhan passes away in Pune