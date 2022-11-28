Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda on Monday said the people have completely rejected the ruling BJP-JJP in Haryana’s Zila Parishad elections.

“Not only this, 87 per cent voters cast their vote for Independent and Congress ideology candidates. The BJP got five per cent votes, while the INLD and AAP got three per cent votes and BSP two per cent votes.

“The BJP-JJP, which won 22 councilors out of 411, has no moral right to remain in power even for a single day. Like the Adampur by-election, the INLD and the Aam Aadmi Party were wiped out in the panchayat elections as well. It is clear from the results that the INLD and the Aam Aadmi Party have no future in Haryana politics,” he stated.

Deepender Hooda thanked the voters of Haryana for the election results and extended best wishes to the victorious corporators.

Deepender said 22 of the BJP, 14 of AAP, 13 of the INLD and more than 350 Independents have won elections on 411 Zila Parishad seats in the state.

“In the election, BJP got 4,35,782 votes with the vote percentage is 5.1 per cent, while the JJP got a total of 1,498 votes which is zero per cent. At first, the BJP could not find a candidate to contest elections on its symbol on every seat in the entire state. After trying hard, out of 411 seats, the BJP could get candidates only for 102 seats, AAP for 114 seats and most of them lost the elections.

“The BJP-JJP together could win about 5.1 per cent and AAP and the INLD could win only about three per cent seats.TheA BJP, the JJP, the INLD, AAP and the BSP together could win only 13 per cent Zila Parishad seats, about 87 per cent votes went to Independent candidates,” he said.

He said there is such a strong sentiment among people against the BJP-JJP leaders of the ruling party that the people have completely sidelined the leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs’ family members and its important leaders.

“The public not only defeated the wife of Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini but also did not allow her to enter the main fight and pushed her to the fourth place.”

Similarly, the daughter-in-law of JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala from Shahabad also had to face defeat.

The JJP’s state president’s son could not win from his own village Mamupur.

Deepender Hooda said such results before the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha election are encouraging for the Congress.

“The election result is a big blow to this government. The BJP contested the election on its symbol, yet it got only 5 per cent votes, this means 95 per cent people rejected it,” he said.

“About 88 per cent voters voted for Independent candidates. Most of the Independents who have won elections in every district are Congress members or workers. It is clear from the results that people want change and are looking at the Congress as the only option for the future,” he added.

