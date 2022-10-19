INDIA

People rich without worshipping goddess Lakshmi: Bihar BJP MLA

NewsWire
0
0

Courting controversy, a BJP MLA in Bihar said Muslims do not worship the Hindu goddess of wealth, and still they are millionaires and billionaires, and the US is a superpower though people don’t worship Lord Hanuman.

“Maa Saraswati is a goddess of education but Muslims do not worship her. Are they not scholars? Similarly, they do not worship Maa Lakshmi who is a goddess of wealth and money, are they not wealthy? Hanuman Ji is a god of power but he is not worshipped in America, still it is a superpower in the world,” Lalan Paswan, the BJP MLA from Pipaiti assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, said.

“The entire thing is related to religious belief. If you believe, it is a goddess and if not, then it is just a statue of stone,” he said.

“It’s up to us to have belief in god and goddess. We have to think scientifically on the basis of rationality to reach a logical conclusion,” Paswan said.

20221019-210204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided about extending help to Pakistan...

    UP: Would-be-groom, friend killed in road accident

    Insolvency proceedings initiated against Ananda Divine Developers

    Man in Punjab buys ‘prized’ horse, wash reveals truth