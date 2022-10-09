Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that people of the society should learn compassion, dedication and sense of duty from Maharishi Valmiki.

Addressing members of Valmiki Samaj on Valmiki Jayanti, Bhagwat said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar has established a law to give rights to the society in the constitution, but everything will not be done just by establishing a law.

Bhagwat said, “Baba Saheb Ambedkar had said while giving the constitution in Parliament that till now those who were considered backward will not remain backward. They will sit equally with everyone; we made this system. But one also must change the mind.”

The RSS chief said, “Baba saheb had said that he has provided political and economic freedom by making arrangements. But it will be realised only when social freedom will come and hence, Dr Ambedkar worked to bring that spirit from Nagpur from 1925 through the Sangh.”

He further said, “I consider myself blessed to come here on the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. I have attended the inauguration of the first Valmiki temple in Nagpur. Why should Valmiki society not be described in the entire Hindu society? If Valmiki had not written Ramayana, we would not have known about Lord Rama.”

Mohan Bhagwat said, “The concept of Varna and caste system should be forgotten. Today, if anyone asks about this, then all the people who think in the interest of the society should be told that the varna and caste system is a thing of the past and it should be forgotten.”

“It is necessary in our mind to have the determination to take the country and ourselves forward. The Valmiki Samaj is the pride of our country. If Valmiki had not been there, Ram would not have been familiar with the world. We must learn to upgrade our society in every situation,” he said.

Bhagwat earlier paid tribute to him by garlanding the statue of Valmiki installed at Nana Rao Park. He had reached Kanpur on Saturday to attend North India’s first ‘Swar Sangam Ghosh’ camp.

