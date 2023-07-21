Congress General Secretary on Friday appealed to people of Madhya Pradesh to raise their voices strongly against corruption under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Priyanka said she would hold people of the state responsible for their condition in Madhya Pradesh, because they have handed over power to corrupt people.

Priyanka also appealed to people to ask Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about his Rs. 22,000 announcements. The Congress leader made these remarks while addressing ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Mela Maidan in Gwalior district on Friday.

“You have to be aware of the things happening in your states otherwise the BJP government will keep on misleading you for their own benefits. BJP leaders have made luxury bungalows and people are facing hard time even to buy vegetables.”

She also launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh led BJP government pointed on atrocities against tribals and law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

“Every day rape incidents are happening and the accused are connected with the BJP. It shows that the BJP leaders are not paying heed to these issues,” she said.

The Congress leader said if the people want to change their lives, they have to change government in Madhya Pradesh.

“Give your support to a right person, who has a vision for you, and you will see the changes in five years. Now the time has come when you have to think about it, otherwise things will more deteriorate,” Priyanka said.

She again reiterated the five poll promises of the Congress saying the same schemes have been introduced in Congress ruled states — Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

She also asked Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath to increase financial assistance for physically challenged people.

