People supreme before democratic system: Goa Governor

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday said the people are supreme before the democratic system of the country and therefore, the government machinery is committed to serve them.

Pillai on Saturday interacted with people from Salcete taluka in South Goa.

“People are supreme before the democratic system of the country, hence government machinery is committed to serve the people,” Pillai said.

He said that Goa is marching ahead to become a self-reliant state.

“The Raj Bhavan will extend support to achieve the goal,” he said.

He informed that as a part of ‘Sampurna Goa yatra’, 71 different types of institutions such as orphanages, social service centres across the state have been covered and 421 dialysis patients were provided with financial assistance.

The governor also said that till now, he has covered 60 per cent of villages as a part of Goa Sampurna Yatra.

