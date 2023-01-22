Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said every Congress worker is fully prepared for the 2024 elections and people have made up their mind to bring the Congress government back in the state.

He told the media in Rohtak that the public is ready to defeat the BJP and the JJP. “Today there is a lot of problems before the people. The Congress will go to people on issues like corruption, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime and drugs.”

Hooda also reiterated the demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled by the wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that Singh has unnecessarily tried to drag him and Deepender Hooda’s name in the whole matter.

He said he is consulting lawyers in this regard so that a defamation case can be filed against the WFI chief.

“The sportspersons are the pride of our country and they should get justice. There should be a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled against the Sports Minister of Haryana. For this, it is necessary that the Sports Minister resigns from his post,” the former Chief Minister said.

Supporting the demands of the sugarcane farmers, he said the government should accept their demand. “The farmers are demanding a rate of Rs 450 per quintal. The government should at least give the farmers of Haryana the same rate as that of Punjab,” he said, adding during the Congress government, there was a record increase of 165 per cent in the rate of sugarcane, while during the BJP regime it was increased by only 17 per cent.

Hooda said he stood with the sarpanches opposing e-tendering. “The government should trust the elected representatives and give them a chance to get the development work done in the village. aceThe government should leave the obstinate attitude,” he said.

