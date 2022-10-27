INDIALIFESTYLE

People will feel Goan flavour in ‘Sunburn’, says Minister

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said that people will get a Goan flavour in the Sunburn festival this year with the performance of prominent Goan artiste and cuisine of the coastal state.

“We want to give stage for our people which never happened in the past. Prominent artistes of Goa will perform in the Sunburn festival. We have already told this to the organisers and they have agreed to it,” Khaunte told reporters here.

Started in 2007 in Goa, the Sunburn festival attracts thousands of music lovers in the coastal state. Music lovers from India and from other countries throng to the event.

“In this festival, there will be a ‘Goan village’ (cultural zone) along with Goan Cuisine and people will feel Goan flavour there. This is happening first time. We had asked for stage for Goans, inclusion of Goan flavour, Goan village and Goan theme. This is what we have asked from the organisers,” he said.

Speaking about attracting tourists in the coastal state, Khaunte said he wants good festivals to come which can attract tourist in right manner.

Earlier in July, the Goa government had given in-principle approval to the popular Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival on the condition that it also gives a platform for Goan musical bands, DJs and individual performers.

