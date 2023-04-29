INDIA

People will teach Cong a lesson in May 10 polls: K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Hitting out at the Congress and its leaders for criticising the BJP in Karnataka over the reservation issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the people will teach a lesson to the grand old party in the May 10 Assembly elections.

“The Congress leaders say those who avail of the reservation facilities are beggars. Are the SC, ST, OBC, and Lingayats beggars? The people will teach a lesson to the Congress,” Bommai said at a rally.

Speaking at a roadshow while campaigning for BJP candidate M.S. Somalingappa in Siraguppa on Saturday, Bommai said Somalingappa has developed the constituency, adding he also wished to develop his constituency on the lines of Siraguppa.

“Among the development works included a college and Kanaka Bhavana. All this happened due to the BJP government. As many as 54 lakh farmers have benefited from the Kisan Sanman scheme, thanks to the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 1.5 crore people have got the Ayushman card, 13 lakh houses have been constructed and 40 lakh houses have got drinking water connections,” Bommai said.

“After I became the Chief Minister, the ‘Vidyanidhi’ scheme was implemented to help the children of farmers, fishermen, and agricultural laborers. For youth and women, the government implemented Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti and Stree Samarthya schemes, respectively. In the name of social justice, the Congress party would keep the Dalits in the wells, get them voted for the Congress in the election, and again keep them in the same place.

“I took a bold step to hike the quota for SC/ST thanks to the inspiration from Buddha, Basavanna, Valmiki, Kanakadasa, and our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Let the Congress stop us if they have the guts,” he added.

20230429-223202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamia RCA a ‘second family’ for over 200 civil servants

    Nepali woman shot dead in Delhi

    Demolition drive underway at several places in Delhi

    Men’s national kabaddi: Kerala, TN, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra win on...