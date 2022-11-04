The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday sounded the poll bugle after the Delhi Election Commission announced holding the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election on December 4.

Charging from the front, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi, built huge mountains of garbage. This time on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of Delhi. People will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful; this time Delhiites will choose AAP in MCD.”

His deputy Manish Sisodia tweeted: “On December 4, Delhi will press the Jhaadu (broom) button and from December 7 the campaign will start to get rid of the city from mountains of garbage on a war footing under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi Government’s schools, the level of primary education has now become even better than private schools; after this MCD election, seven lakh children studying in 1,700 schools of MCD will also get quality education.”

The party also held a media briefing with senior party leaders. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Gopal Rai said: “Despite BJP’s lakhs of attempts to postpone the MCD election, thanks to the court and Delhi Election Commission, the elections have been set for December 4. People of Delhi are very happy, now people will bring the ‘Kejriwal Model’ to MCD and get rid of the 3 garbage mountains.”

Reacting to this, Delhi BJP leader Umang Bajaj said that CM Kejriwal has turned the city into a gas chamber and the people of Delhi will teach them a lesson in this MCD elections.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta earlier said: “BJP is all set for the corporation elections and the party will come into the power into the MCD by winning the election forth time.”

He said that the people of Delhi are completely fed up with the corruption and false propaganda of Kejriwal and they will give an answer to it in the coming time.

