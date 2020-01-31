People will vote for ‘politics of work’: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were scared as people would vote for the politics of work and end the politics of religion in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, he said that politics had undergone a transition. “I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for changing the basis of politics. You paved the way for honest politics by voting for a new party (AAP) in 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats. It’s time to transform politics and establish the politics of work,” he said.

“Elect us in all the 70 Delhi constituencies so that we can work with greater conviction in our next tenure,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister futher said that if a new form of politics establishes itself in the entire nation, corrupt leaders would not be able to avail personal benefits. “The politics of religion and corruption should be substituted by the politics of work. Hindu-Muslim rants would not take the country forward,” he said.

“I want to build a 21st century nation, where there are schools, hospitals, industries, employment, roads, transportation, science and technology and research. This will take the country forward. But by their Hindu-Muslim rants, they will take the country backward by 200 years,” he added.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

–IANS

nks/arm