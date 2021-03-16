People Living with HIV (PLHIV) demand a minimum of Rs 12,500 per month as salary under the Employment Guarantee scheme for those working in government and non-government sectors. The PLHIV has already petitioned major political parties regarding the same.

The organization has also demanded political parties to provide 12 more Drop in Centres (DIC) exclusively for women and children affected with HIV. It is to be noted that the government has already sanctioned 32 DICs for counselling support, support meetings and psycho-social support.

The Positive Women Network leader P. Kousalya called upon the political parties to increase the budget allocation of DICs from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

While speaking to IANS, Kousalya said: “We demand the political parties to increase the number of Drop In Centres(DIC) for women and children with HIV and also to increase the number of DIC’s by 12 as also to increase the budget allocation of each DIC from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs.”

The People with HIV also demanded the government to provide free education to children living with HIV under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Kousalya called upon the political parties to provide funds for women-centric programmes, mainly for the prevention of primary infection among women and reduction of stigma faced by people living with HIV.

The demand was raised by Positive Women Network, Indian Network for people living with HIV, 30 districts with PLHIV and 20 NGO’s.

