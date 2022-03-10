INDIA

People’s faith in BJP has strengthened: Naqvi

By NewsWire
0
1

The BJP’s show in the Assembly elections in five states is a reflection of the people’s faith in the party which is growing rapidly, said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday while commenting on the party’s performance.

Talking to IANS, the Minister said that the result is the testimony of a new kind of politics based on the development models which have been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The culture of development which has been brought by Prime Minister Modi has shown the results on the ground level,” Naqvi added further.

On being asked about the performance of the Congress, he said that the Congress needs to come out of the ambit of family-oriented politics. “All were contesting elections to stop BJP, but the public has decided to bless the party which is being reflected in the trends,” said the Union Minister.

As per the latest trends, in Uttar Pradesh the ruling BJP has registered victory on 17 Assembly seats and is leading on 235 seats, while Samajwadi Party is leading in 116 seats. Congress is currently leading in two assembly constituencies and BSP on one seat in the state.

