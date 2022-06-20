Taking a dig at the Congress for its leaders’ objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years, the BJP said on Monday that people’s love for Modi is increasing just like the opposition’s hatred for him.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that there have been over 80 instances of Congress leaders making objectionable remarks against Modi over the years, starting with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Maut ka Saudagar’ (merchant of death) comment in 2007.

Trivedi asked if the Congress has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone.

The BJP spokesperson made this comment hours after former Union minister and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai said that Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and “will die like Hitler” if he follows the same path.

Lashing out at Sahai’s comment, which came days after another party leader Sheikh Hussain’s derogatory reference to Modi, Trivedi said that the opposition party in its hatred and malice for the Prime Minister has crossed all limits of decency.

Trivedi mentioned several objectionable comments made against the Prime Minister by Congress leaders over the years.

“What happened in the last 15 years? People’s blessings to Modi progressively increased along with your (Congress) hatred for him. While people’s love for him (Prime Minister) has been rising, the same for the Congress is declining,” he said.

The BJP leader noted that it was the Congress which suffers from a ‘Hitler-like mindset’ as its former President Dev Kant Barooah had said “India is Indira and Indira is India” during the Emergency.

“A similar slogan was raised in the Nazi party’s convention, likening Hitler to Germany and Germany to Hitler,” Trivedi said.

