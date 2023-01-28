Even as the farmers and local residents of Perandur in Chennai have been protesting against a second airport coming up at Perandur, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has extended the deadline for bids to select a consultant to February 6.

Sources in TIDCO told IANS that the date is extended as time is required for the preparation of the bids.

The consultant has a major role to play as one of the clauses in the tender is to reassess the land requirement. The consultant will also determine phase-wise development of the project as well as exact requirement of land parcels for the airport.

The farmers of the Ekanapuram village whose land is to be acquired will be closely monitoring the development. The farmers and villagers have been opposing the proposed airport and have passed a fourth resolution against it.

The TIDCO requires 4563.56 acres of land spread over 13 villages of the state.

