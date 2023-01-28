BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Perandur airport project in Chennai: Bid for consultant extended amid protests from locals

NewsWire
0
0

Even as the farmers and local residents of Perandur in Chennai have been protesting against a second airport coming up at Perandur, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has extended the deadline for bids to select a consultant to February 6.

Sources in TIDCO told IANS that the date is extended as time is required for the preparation of the bids.

The consultant has a major role to play as one of the clauses in the tender is to reassess the land requirement. The consultant will also determine phase-wise development of the project as well as exact requirement of land parcels for the airport.

The farmers of the Ekanapuram village whose land is to be acquired will be closely monitoring the development. The farmers and villagers have been opposing the proposed airport and have passed a fourth resolution against it.

The TIDCO requires 4563.56 acres of land spread over 13 villages of the state.

20230128-155402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bitcoin falls to record-low of $21K over worrying inflation data

    GST hike: Packed milk products to get costlier in Kerala from...

    Upskilling a priority for small businesses in India: Report

    Tangedco to double power production by 2030 in TN