Performing art institutions also take digital route

Lucknow, July 29 (IANS) Institutions teaching performing arts in Lucknow are taking the digital route to continue teaching in the academic session 2020-21.

This is the first time that teaching the art form is being done through video-calling and recorded lectures.

The new academic session of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi (UPSNA) began last week and classes are being conducted online to impart training to more than 225 students in the ‘kathak’ dance form.

Three teachers take classes of seven batches regularly.

Tarun Raj, secretary, UPSNA, said, “Not only from Lucknow or UP, students staying abroad have also taken admission and are joining in the online classes. We have decided that even when students will be allowed to physically visit the akademi, we will continue conducting a few online classes so that more students from the country and offshore are able to learn kathak.”

Classes at Bhatkhande Music Institute for the new session, which is scheduled to begin from September, will also be conducted online.

With social distancing norms in place due to the Corona pandemic, the institute has decided to conduct online classes for freshers, as well as, second and third year students enrolled in the university in their regular programmes and diploma courses.

Vice chancellor, Shruti Sadolikar Katkar, said, “We have opened the forms and students can avail it offline from the university itself.

Last date for form submission is not yet decided. However, the admission test which was supposed to be conducted in April, will now be conducted in September and, thereafter, the new session will begin.”

She further said, “Despite uncertainties due to the pandemic, students are very much interested to continue learning classical music from teachers and technology has proved helpful in the present situation.

The Bhartendu Natya Akademi (BNA) is also working on modalities for entrance exams and classes.

BNA director Ramesh Gupta said, “It will be a challenge for us to conduct a written exam and audition for entrance because at present Covid-19 guidelines do not allow gatherings. We are working out on how to conduct classes in this situation.”

