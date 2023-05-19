The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has finally given permission for the construction of Kukrail night safari and zoo in Lucknow.

Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, head of the forest department, said the permission has been received.

The department will get a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared for which a consultant will soon be hired.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed towards wildlife conservation and promotion of ecotourism, as per the vision of the Prime Minister and Kukrail night safari is part of this vision.

As per the proposal, the 2,027 hectare forest area in Kukrail will have the zoo and a night safari park.

The twin projects will be executed without disturbing the dense area of the forest and by using the maximum open space within the forest area.

The Lucknow Zoo will be relocated to Kukrail from its present location which is in the heart of the state capital.

The project will promote ecotourism in the state.

It will also generate employment and promote cultural, economic and social development in the nearby regions.

Besides, it will boost wildlife conservation and increase awareness about wildlife and forest.

