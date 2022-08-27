WORLD

Permit issued for expansion of Hungarian nuke plant

NewsWire
0
0

The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has issued a permit for the expansion of the country’s Paks nuclear power plant located 120 km east of Budapest.

The project requires Russia’s state atomic energy group Rosatom to build two new reactors at the site, Peter Szijjarto, minister of foreign affairs and trade, said here on Friday.

“The good news is that we have received this construction permit, the so-called establishment permit, which Hungarian and international experts have examined for two years now,” Szijjarto said.

He added that the permit will allow the transition of the project from the state of “preparation” to “actual construction”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Szijjarto, who is in charge of the nuclear power plant’s expansion, said that the license ensures that Hungary will have two new operating nuclear reactor units by 2030.

The new reactors will be built by Rosatom under a deal that was signed by the two governments in 2014.

The Paks expansion project has been plagued by delay.

In 2014, Hungary’s government vowed that the first of the two new blocks would be operational by 2023.

Then, two years ago, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Russia would start construction by November 2021.

The plans for the two new blocks at Paks serve Hungary’s long-term interests, Szijjarto said on Friday.

According to the Minister, it has now been proven that those countries that have nuclear energy can get secure energy supply, since nuclear energy can be produced in large quantities at a price that is not affected by the fluctuations of the international or European energy markets.

Szijjarto said that the government considered the expanded nuclear power plant a guarantee for the country’s long-term energy security.

20220827-100005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Majority of Americans want probes against Trump to go on, more...

    Greece launches enclosed camp for asylum seekers

    Pilot killed in US Navy fighter jet crash in California desert

    Perth Scorchers sign up talented all-rounder Cameron Green for BBL-12 season