Pernod Ricard India Foundation pledges support in fight against Covid-19

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Pernod Ricard India Foundation has committed to extend support to the state healthcare departments and public service and delivery professionals at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in India, including a contribution of Rs 15 crore towards the cause.

“The company is working across the states to strengthen the ICUs’ to ensure preparedness of healthcare infrastructure. To empower those fighting to protect the affected, and protect the affected, we pledge Rs 15 crore towards healthcare, both towards critical healthcare and protection, and prevention,” the company said in a statement.

The company is helping to strengthen the ICUs in hospitals and quarantine facilities with ventilators and ICU beds for treating intensive cases.

“Addressing the need for systematic preparedness to tackle an increasing influx of critical cases in the coming days, the Pernod Ricard India Foundation is providing vital resource support to state public health departments across the country with over 45 ventilators and 100 ICU beds in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand,” it said.

Till now, the company has supported state health departments with more than 3 lakh medical masks, PPE kits, 1.1 lakh litres of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and 200 thermal scanners, for the use by healthcare professionals.

Thibault Cuny, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard India, said: “Pernod Ricard India has in the past risen to the needs of the nation, and we believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to fight the Covid-19 crisis. We are committed to fill the demand-supply gap for critical care equipment like respiratory systems, ventilators, increase quantity of ICU beds, at the state government ICUs, and be prepared to serve and save critical cases.”

–IANS

