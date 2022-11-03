WORLD

Perpetrator of 2018 US school shooting sentenced to life imprisonment

NewsWire
0
0

The perpetrator of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Nikolas Cruz to 34 life terms for killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cruz, 24, was ordered to be transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

He had been tried for months for the massacre after pleading guilty last year to murdering 17 people, including 14 students.

20221103-115405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yemeni leader, UN envoy meet to discuss truce renewal

    Fortnite’s new update features wolf-like abilities, more

    Ukrainian Prez urges more defence, financial aid at NATO summit

    13 killed in Pak bus accident