SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Persistent rain in Christchurch dampens Sri Lanka’s 2023 World Cup direct qualification hopes

NewsWire
0
0

The incessant rainfall in Christchurch washed out the second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, without a ball being bowled on Tuesday, leaving visitors’ direct qualification hopes for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup hanging by a thread.

As a result of the tie, both teams get 5 Super League points each. But Sri Lanka’s chances of direct qualification for the World Cup 2023 have been further diminished as they are currently placed ninth with 82 points in the Super League table with only one match left in the cycle, which is the third ODI against New Zealand, scheduled to take place on March 31 in Hamilton.

Sri Lanka needs to win the third ODI to surpass West Indies and move up to the eighth position in the standings.

But even if Sri Lanka does win the final ODI against New Zealand to earn an extra 10 Super League points and rise into the eighth spot on the standings, their qualification hopes depend on the performance of South Africa, who are currently in the tenth position with 80 points.

South Africa have two matches left of their postponed ODI series against the Netherlands and wins in both of the contests would see the Proteas jump in front of both Sri Lanka and the West Indies to the pivotal eighth place.

Despite the rain-induced draw in Christchurch, New Zealand is poised to finish at the top of the Super League table. Even if they lose the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Hamilton, they will still maintain their position as table toppers. New Zealand currently sit at the top of the Super League standings with 165 points with one match left to play.

20230328-135405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA v IND: We are slightly better prepared than the last...

    India got the short end of the stick (Column: Close-in)

    Our process is aimed at fine-tuning for the T20 World Cup:...

    Women’s World Cup: Smriti, Harmanpreet hammer centuries in India’s 155-run thrashing...