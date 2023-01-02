Global digital engineering leader Persistent Systems on Monday announced to further strengthen its ITES 360 relationship with Microsoft by leveraging its cutting-edge technologies to increase agility and power the next phase of its growth.

The company aims to leverage Microsoft technologies to drive rich employee engagement, nimble decision making and build innovative industry solutions.

“Our longstanding, 360-degree partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to develop competencies and innovative solutions to serve the technology needs of our clients as well as expand our own footprint as industry leaders. As we deepen our relationship with Microsoft, we are even more committed to our mutual successes while ensuring highest degree of employee & client satisfaction,” Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company also aims to utilise the Microsoft Viva platform to enhance employee experience, utilizing the advanced analytics baked into the platform.

“The collaboration will enable both companies to build newer capabilities for the cloud-native and the AI-first world. We see tremendous opportunity for this association to grow on the back of Microsoft’s industry-leading technology solutions and Persistent’s proven capabilities in digital engineering and enterprise modernization,” Sangita Singh, General Manager, IT & ITES, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Persistent has developed Patient Care NXT, built on Microsoft Cloud for the Healthcare industry, and published on Microsoft App Source.

This comprehensive patient care platform leverages Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure to meet critical needs for providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs, said the company.

20230102-143802