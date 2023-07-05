INDIA

Persistent unveils state of the art 5G Lab in India

NewsWire
0
0

  Global digital engineering leader Persistent Systems on Wednesday unveiled a state of the art 5G Lab to provide a testing and development environment for network functions and product development activities for operators and network equipment vendors, as well as for communications, media, and IoT independent software vendors (ISVs) in India.

The 5G Lab in Pune was inaugurated by Matt Price, Vice President of Engineering, Provider Mobility at Cisco Systems.

According to the company, the lab will allow developers to conduct operator trials and integration tests, plus, the lab environment will provide resources for quickly validating and improving interoperability and system-generated tests for pre-operator testing.

“As the demand for private 5G increases and IoT use cases become more advanced, there is a need for more innovative IoT solutions to be developed. This is where Persistent’s 5G Lab comes in, providing an end-to-end ecosystem for 5G & IoT engineering, testing, and deployment,” Price said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the lab’s primary focus will be to facilitate the development of products and services that can take advantage of 5G’s capabilities, including testing and demonstrating the ability of 5G applications to operate in a network environment that provides high-speed connectivity, low latency, and high reliability.

“The cutting-edge 5G Lab will empower operators as well as network and device OEMs by providing top-tier open-source solutions that offer a multi-vendor 5G test environment,” Kuljesh Puri, Senior Vice President & General Manager – Communications, Media & Technology, Persistent, said in the statement.

The company also said that the Lab will provide a platform for 5G application providers to showcase their products and services, as well as demonstrate how 5G can enhance user experience and drive business growth.

2023070534364

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

    KNMA unveils architectural model of its new building

    Ministry asks Google to comply with advisory on surrogate ads of...

    3-day boat race festival in Varanasi from Jan 17