Personal videos of Pak singer who threatened Modi go viral

Islamabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Personal photos and videos of Rabi Pirzada, the Pakistani actress who recently made headlines for threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have gone viral on social media, according to media reports.

A report on Pakistani online daily, Urdu Point News said that Pirzada grabbed huge public attention after her personal videos went viral on Friday night.

She came to the limelight after Neelum Munir, another actress, shared a clip of her dance number on her Instagram account for the movie “Kaaf-Kangna”.

Munir said she performed the dance number only because it was supported by the Inter Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Armed Forces’ media wing.

To this, Pirzada reacted on Twitter saying: “Seriously disappointing, @OfficialDGISPR we all make mistakes but never refuse to admit it or explain it like this #chotisibaat.”

Shortly after her tweet, Peerzada’s videos and photos were leaked online and went viral.

Twitterati have showed their support to the actress and a special hashtag #westandwithrabipirzada was also created.

One user said: “Guys please avoid tweeting about or sharing Rabi Pirzada’s video leak. It can have a negative effect on her…”

Another said: “We should not spread private things of anyone just for few RTs (retweets) and Likes.”

Last month, Pirzada posted a photo on Twitter wearing what appeared to look like a suicide jacket and captioned: “ModiHitler I just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti.”

Similarly in September, she again took to the micro-blooging site where she posted a video in which she was seen playing with reptiles that the actress said she would unleash them on Modi for abrogating the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

