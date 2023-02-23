As many as 55 personnel of the state’s elite Hawk Force and Police, who were part of two anti-Maoist operations and who eliminated six ultras in last year, will be promoted out of turn. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement addressing a function in the Police Lines in Balaghat on Wednesday.

Notably, two anti-Maoist encounters had taken place in Balaghat district of eastern Madhya Pradesh which shares border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The Maoist network in the state was destroyed in 2022, and for the first time, six hardcore ultras were gunned down by the state security forces while working in challenging conditions.

Chouhan said the state police had in the past neutralised dacoit networks and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) network. Maoists carrying a combined reward of over Rs 1 crore were killed by the MP police in last one year.

“Our fight is with an anti-national organisation whose members have no faith in the Constitution and are engaged in guerrilla warfare,” Chouhan said, adding that, if valour is not honoured, it will turn sterile.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena hailed the government’s decision and congratulated teams involved in said operations in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that for the first time in the history of the state, six Maoists were gunned down in a year, and therefore, those involved in the operations are given out-of-turn promotion.

Hawk Force along with state police have been carrying out anti-Maoist operations in districts such as Balaghat, Dindori and Mandla. In December last year, an extremist carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh was gunned down in an encounter. The encounter took place between the extremists and Hawk Force.

