Indian Army’s 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen D.P. Pandey interacted with the families of militants in south Kashmir on Tuesday and urged them to persuade their kin to shun violence and join the mainstream.

“If you fear that terrorists would kill him, you don’t need to announce… you can go to any army camp or approach police, whosoever you trust, we will quietly take them out of the system for some years, they will be under your watch and knowledge, and after a few years, he will be back as a member of the society…

“There is no incentive in losing your children, we all have children,” he said.

He assured that the security establishment will provide assistance to help their kin lead a normal life.

“I had requested the GoC, Victor Force (of the Rashtriya Rifles) for a one to one interaction with you to request you take your children out of this quietly… how you do that, I don’t know, it depends on you, he is your son, but during the operation, if any boy drops the weapons, we take bullets, injuries and causalities to save your children, this is my promise,” he said.

