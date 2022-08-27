Tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has signed up to play for Perth Scorchers in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), giving a huge boost to the side ahead of the 12th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 23-year-old Green will likely be available for the Scorchers’ final six games of the season following the conclusion of the New Year’s Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), according to a report in cricket.com.au.

Green will be returning to the Scorchers side after the BBL-9 season, when he burst onto the international stage and became an integral part of Australia’s Test side. Green, who has quickly moulded his game for all three formats, recently gave impressive performances during the ODI tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and made his T20 debut in national colours against Pakistan in April.

The youngster joins Test team-mates David Warner (Sydney Thunder), Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat) and Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers) in inking BBL deals this month, while Usman Khawaja (Brisbane Heat), Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers), Mitch Swepson (Brisbane Heat) and Nathan Lyon (Sydney Sixers) had earlier committed to their clubs for BBL-12.

Scorchers said in a statement on Saturday that Green is expected to be available for the second half of BBL-12, following the third Test against South Africa (January 4-8).

Green’s ability to generate significant bounce from a good length is expected to suit the hard and fast surfaces at Optus Stadium, while he is equally dangerous batting in these conditions. His recruitment rounds out Perth’s local contingent of players, with the remaining three list spots to be filled by international recruits during Sunday’s inaugural BBL-12 Draft.

Green said he can’t wait to be back in the orange for the summer ahead. “I’m really excited to be back with the Scorchers. I watched their success from afar last season and saw how much fun the group had, so I really can’t wait to get back in and play some good cricket for the team.

“The group have so much confidence in their own game, and I think they know how to win and can win from anywhere, and when you’re winning games, you’re having fun.

“Perth fans missed out on so much cricket last year and you can see how much it means to the team to be back playing in WA (Western Australia) in front of a really supportive crowd — it’s something I’m really looking forward to,” said Green.

20220827-100003